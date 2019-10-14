{{featured_button_text}}

Four dental operations rooms in the Mason City Community Health Center can now be finished, thanks to a federal grant the clinic received.

Mason City was awarded $212,868 from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to expand oral health services.

These investments are the first by HRSA to solely focus on oral health.

“The demand for dental services in our area is high and we are looking forward to better serving our patients and future patients with these improvements,” said Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of Community Health Center of Fort Dodge, Mason City and Dayton, Iowa.  

Dental operations room at Mason City Community Health Center

A few of the dental staff at the Community Health Center of Mason City in one of the dental operatories. Pictured from left to right are: (front row) Marissa Merrill and Brandi Helmke, (back row) Jordain Mensink, Helen Portis, Taylor Lacy Alicia Matson and Dr. Matthew Low.

In 2018, HRSA-funded health centers served more than 6.4 million dental patients, a 13% increase from 2016, and provided more than 16.5 million dental visits.

Mason City has eight dental operations rooms in its facility. It accepts Medicare and most insurance. For patients without insurance, it offers a sliding-fee scale for those who qualify.

