Closing date for downtown Mason City hotel project pushed back

At a City Council meeting on March 3, Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson asked Burnett about those financing dates.

After Burnett stated the March 31 deadline, Masson pressed on what would happen if there still wasn't resolution at that time. Burnett said then and has reaffirmed that the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which has approved more than $9 million in state money for the City, would be willing to work with the City, but there would need to be progress shown on the financing discussions.

But, again, Burnett thinks that financing deadline will be met. And he's confident about other deadlines and proclamations, too.

When asked if construction would still start on or before July 1, Burnett said: "I think that is a very feasible timeframe." As for a fall 2020 window for work on the skywalk component, Burnett said critical components are in place.