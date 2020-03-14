Closing date for downtown Mason City hotel project pushed back

With a little more than two weeks until the financing deadline for Mason City's downtown hotel project comes up, another key date is moving back.
In the new Mason City Council agenda, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse has a memo to City Administrator Aaron Burnett to amend the city's development agreement with Gatehouse Capital to extend the deadline for property conveyance to May 15 at the latest.
The reason for it, according to Van Steenhuyse in the memo, is that a zoning variance needs to be made because of an issue with the depth of the lot on South Delaware Avenue where the hotel will be built. Approximately, the lot will be 180 feet wide and 198 feet deep. That depth exceeds a zoning ordinance which states that a lot in the Central Business District cannot have depth of more than 150 feet. So an adjustment is required.
However, the soonest that the variance can be considered is April 7, which would be after the original agreed-upon transference date of April 1.
According to Burnett, this isn't a total surprise for the City or for the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA).
"It’s not something we didn’t know was coming, it’s just a matter of getting all the details so you can actually hold the ZBA meeting," Burnett said.
Now, the City and its development partner, Gatehouse Capital, will have until May 15 to make the conveyance. "We believe that will be sufficient to get everything taken care," Burnett affirmed.
Despite the change there, Burnett made it clear that this matter is independent of financing for the Hyatt Place project. And he has confidence that the March 31 deadline for financing will be met. According to him, Gatehouse has been having conversations with a mix of financing entities for the $24 million project that Mason City is paying $8.7 million of through tax-increment financing, reinvestment district funding and hotel motel tax collections.
"They’re looking at local entities and their partnerships they’ve previously had on projects," Burnett said.
At a City Council meeting on March 3, Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson asked Burnett about those financing dates.
After Burnett stated the March 31 deadline, Masson pressed on what would happen if there still wasn't resolution at that time. Burnett said then and has reaffirmed that the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which has approved more than $9 million in state money for the City, would be willing to work with the City, but there would need to be progress shown on the financing discussions.
But, again, Burnett thinks that financing deadline will be met. And he's confident about other deadlines and proclamations, too.
When asked if construction would still start on or before July 1, Burnett said: "I think that is a very feasible timeframe." As for a fall 2020 window for work on the skywalk component, Burnett said critical components are in place.
"I don’t see any reason why that would not be able to occur. The city has taken care of all of its work with the DOT and architects to make sure that’s on schedule."
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.