Clear Lake's Plain Ol' Pumpkins returns with more this fall

In August, Plain Ol’ Pumpkins shared the story about how it designed its Snoopy-themed corn maze the “old-fashioned way,” without a modern-day corn planter controlled by a GPS, on Facebook and the post received more than 25,000 views.

Then, a couple weeks later, the family shared images of wagon ball — a new free-throw competition made with some of its old grain equipment — and after garnering the attention of several national agriculture organizations, the post had been shared more than 4,000 times and had been seen by more than a million people, he said.

Andy said Plain Ol’ Pumpkins has been receiving phone calls and messages from across the country ever since.

“It’s so wild,” he said. “We’ve been delighted that it’s had that kind of activity.”

Andy, a principal at Bergland & Cram, and Jamie, a teacher at Mason City Schools, have enjoyed creating the pumpkin patch with their children and look forward to sharing it with other families this fall.

“Last year when we started the business, our motto was ‘The pumpkin brings you out, the experience brings you back,’ so every year we want to keep building that experience,” he said.