Clear Lake's Billion Auto to become Harrison Ford

  • Updated
Billion Auto Group and said in a joint announcement on Thursday that it has been acquired by Minnesota-based Harrison Corporation today announced that Harrison Corporation has acquired Billion Ford, a local Ford dealership located in Clear Lake, Iowa.

The dealership will immediately be rebranded as Harrison Ford of Clear Lake. Harrison Corporation also owns Harrison Ford of Mankato, Minnesota, and formally owned Harrison Truck Centers, according to the statement.

“Our vision for our dealership family has always been centered on creating an impact on the lives of our employees, and customers through best-in-class customer service and partnerships.” said Partner and CEO of Harrison Corporation Brian Harrison in the press release.

“[We] look forward to continue doing the same thing in our hometown of Clear Lake.”

