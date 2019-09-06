{{featured_button_text}}

First there was the nearby street, sidewalk and sewer work that boosted her tax bill.

Then there was the hip surgery her doctor told her she would need.

The final straw came in the form of a notice from her insurance company: they would not fully cover replacing the roof of her home even though it had been damaged in two storms (shingles were actually missing) and her neighbors were all getting new roofs that were covered.

Young Construction - YC RoofRescue (2)

Homeowner, Laura Allen, (left) stands with her friend Amber Schwickerath. Schwickerath nominated Allen to be the YC RoofRescue project recipient.

Laura Allen, mother to three and worker of three part-time jobs to make ends meet, didn't know what to do next.

But that's why it's good to have friends. In this case, Allen's friend Amber Schwickerath, who nominated Allen for Young Construction's first-ever YC RoofRescue program.

On Friday, workers from Young – including one industrious man dressed up like the Pink Panther with his tail tucked into his tool belt – crawled over the roof of Allen's home, removing the old and prepping for the new.

Young Construction - YC RoofRescue (4)

Two Young Construction employees work on the home of Laura Allen, alongside a co-worker who is dressed as home building-materials company Owens Corning mascot and cartoon character Pink Panther.

YC RoofRescue is an off-shoot of the construction company's YC Cares program established in 2015, according to Tami Young, co-owner. Under YC Cares, the company takes four local families on a $500 shopping spree.

"We'd love to do a lot more for our community of North Iowa," Young said, about creating the RoofRescue program.

"We see a lot of homes in the area that need new roofs," she said. "But many can't afford it or don't qualify for financing, so they have to leave it."

The inaugural eight-week RoofRescue program began this summer with nominations. According to Young's Marah Mobley, the company received dozens of pleas for help.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Young Construction - YC RoofRescue (3)

Employees of Young Construction can be seen updating the roof of Laura Allen's home. Allen was the recipient of the free roof work through the construction company's YC RoofRescue project.

They narrowed those down to four finalists, of which Allen was one. Here is what Schwickerath wrote about her friend:

"Laura is very hardworking woman. She had her son at a very young age and has worked hard her whole life. She never has help from friends or family and struggles day to day to make ends meet. She struggles with pain in her hips and back and will need surgery but can’t afford to be off work. She now has 4 year old twin girls who she takes amazing care of. She also takes care of her mentally ill mother with her day to day needs. She is so sweet and helps anyone whenever they need anything and would give them the shirt off her back if she needed to. She deserves to be treated for once in her life. This would be a total blessing."

"We pressured everybody to vote for her," Schwickerath said with a laugh.

It worked. Allen stuck around home on the morning she was supposed to find out whether she won, but was losing faith as the day wore on. Meanwhile, Young Construction representatives went to the wrong workplace and were trying to figure out where Allen was.

Finally, while on her way to pick up cat food, she got a phone call. She had received 754 votes.

"They asked me where I was and I said 'Why? Did I win?'" Allen recalled. "And they said 'Yes.' I am just so appreciative of what they're doing."

Young Construction - YC RoofRescue (1)

Members of the YC RoofRescue project stand in front of Laura Allen's home, which was selected to receive a new roof. Left to right are: Jerry Bednarcik with Owens Corning, Manny Villegas, Marah Mobley, Jamie Hamilton-Howell, Eric Millard, Al Ramon, co-owner Dan Young, and co-owner Tami Young.

Without the donation from Young, which Tami Young valued at between $7,000 and $12,000, replacing the roof – even with the leaking the storm damage had caused – was going to be low on the priority list, Allen said.

"My mind was just going to be more focused on paying off the street work and my hip surgery," she said.

1 of 63

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments