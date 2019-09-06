Members of the YC RoofRescue project stand in front of Laura Allen's home, which was selected to receive a new roof. Left to right are: Jerry Bednarcik with Owens Corning, Manny Villegas, Marah Mobley, Jamie Hamilton-Howell, Eric Millard, Al Ramon, co-owner Dan Young, and co-owner Tami Young.
First there was the nearby street, sidewalk and sewer work that boosted her tax bill.
Then there was the hip surgery her doctor told her she would need.
The final straw came in the form of a notice from her insurance company: they would not fully cover replacing the roof of her home even though it had been damaged in two storms (shingles were actually missing) and her neighbors were all getting new roofs that were covered.
Laura Allen, mother to three and worker of three part-time jobs to make ends meet, didn't know what to do next.
But that's why it's good to have friends. In this case, Allen's friend Amber Schwickerath, who nominated Allen for Young Construction's first-ever YC RoofRescue program.
On Friday, workers from Young – including one industrious man dressed up like the Pink Panther with his tail tucked into his tool belt – crawled over the roof of Allen's home, removing the old and prepping for the new.
YC RoofRescue is an off-shoot of the construction company's YC Cares program established in 2015, according to Tami Young, co-owner. Under YC Cares, the company takes four local families on a $500 shopping spree.
"We'd love to do a lot more for our community of North Iowa," Young said, about creating the RoofRescue program.
"We see a lot of homes in the area that need new roofs," she said. "But many can't afford it or don't qualify for financing, so they have to leave it."
The inaugural eight-week RoofRescue program began this summer with nominations. According to Young's Marah Mobley, the company received dozens of pleas for help.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
They narrowed those down to four finalists, of which Allen was one. Here is what Schwickerath wrote about her friend:
"Laura is very hardworking woman. She had her son at a very young age and has worked hard her whole life. She never has help from friends or family and struggles day to day to make ends meet. She struggles with pain in her hips and back and will need surgery but can’t afford to be off work. She now has 4 year old twin girls who she takes amazing care of. She also takes care of her mentally ill mother with her day to day needs. She is so sweet and helps anyone whenever they need anything and would give them the shirt off her back if she needed to. She deserves to be treated for once in her life. This would be a total blessing."
"We pressured everybody to vote for her," Schwickerath said with a laugh.
It worked. Allen stuck around home on the morning she was supposed to find out whether she won, but was losing faith as the day wore on. Meanwhile, Young Construction representatives went to the wrong workplace and were trying to figure out where Allen was.
Finally, while on her way to pick up cat food, she got a phone call. She had received 754 votes.
"They asked me where I was and I said 'Why? Did I win?'" Allen recalled. "And they said 'Yes.' I am just so appreciative of what they're doing."
Without the donation from Young, which Tami Young valued at between $7,000 and $12,000, replacing the roof – even with the leaking the storm damage had caused – was going to be low on the priority list, Allen said.
"My mind was just going to be more focused on paying off the street work and my hip surgery," she said.
CLEAR LAKE | For a Clear Lake boy taught to respect the Stars and Stripes, it was disturbing to see items meant to honor local veterans -- American flags on wooden dowels and white crosses bearing names -- askew at the Clear Lake Cemetery following a severe thunderstorm on Memorial Day.
FOREST CITY | On Saturday, May 5, Forest City residents got to meet the second wave of Battle Buddies, Bravo and Zulu, 12-week-old Labrador puppies, who are in training as service dogs for wounded military veterans.
BRITT | Pins crashed as bowling balls scooted across the freshly oiled lanes drowning out classic rock tunes playing from the modern-day jukebox Wednesday evening, while more than 30 bowlers, and their support systems, traded fist bumps and cheers during league play at Sidetrack Lanes in Britt.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | The remains of a U.S. serviceman from Thompson who served in World War II are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
MARSHALLTOWN | Trees, tires and other debris littered neighborhoods in Marshalltown when North Iowa parishioners arrived to help residents clean up three days after a destructive tornado swept through the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.