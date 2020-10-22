Clear Lake receives $50K grant for apprenticeship program with Snyder Construction

The Clear Lake Community School District and Dean Snyder Construction are teaming up to offer a carpentry apprenticeship program for high schoolers.
The program received a boost earlier this week when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced it was awarded a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grant. More than $6 million was awarded to 72 projects through the grant program.
“We are excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our students,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Community School District superintendent. “We realize that not all students are going to go to college and welding and construction offer some great opportunities for our students to walk right out of high school into a great job.”
He said the district and Snyder Construction already have an agreement in place, and students are working on their pre-apprenticeship skills.
It’s the initial goal of the carpentry apprenticeship program to enroll one to three students.
Gee said the district hopes to have students start the carpentry apprenticeship program by the end of 2020 or January or February of 2021.
“We have been working on this one for a while, but it is a great fit for our students and for Dean Snyder Construction,” he said.
The purpose of the Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Incentive program is to increase the number of training programs in Iowa high schools, nonprofits, small business, post-secondary education institutions and within the health care industry by providing grants to purchase equipment, related training materials, updated curriculum and other items to expand or create new apprenticeship programs.
Gee said the district’s grant award will go toward purchasing equipment and setting up a woodworking shop, so students can prepare to work for Snyder Construction.
Snyder construction donated $6,500 to the district earlier this year to help it purchase tools, which he said demonstrates the tremendous support the school receives from the community and businesses.
The carpentry apprenticeship program is at least the second Clear Lake offers its students.
Last year, the district received $15,000 and $25,000 grants for its welding apprenticeship program with Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., commonly known as IMT, in Garner.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
