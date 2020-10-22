Clear Lake receives $50K grant for apprenticeship program with Snyder Construction

The Clear Lake Community School District and Dean Snyder Construction are teaming up to offer a carpentry apprenticeship program for high schoolers.

The program received a boost earlier this week when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced it was awarded a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grant. More than $6 million was awarded to 72 projects through the grant program.

“We are excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our students,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Community School District superintendent. “We realize that not all students are going to go to college and welding and construction offer some great opportunities for our students to walk right out of high school into a great job.”

He said the district and Snyder Construction already have an agreement in place, and students are working on their pre-apprenticeship skills.

It’s the initial goal of the carpentry apprenticeship program to enroll one to three students.

Gee said the district hopes to have students start the carpentry apprenticeship program by the end of 2020 or January or February of 2021.

“We have been working on this one for a while, but it is a great fit for our students and for Dean Snyder Construction,” he said.