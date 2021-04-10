Clear Lake looks to revive incubator program for new businesses

Several years ago Al Gochanour was having some issues with the roof on his business, Larson's Mercantile on Main Avenue in Clear Lake.
As part of a business incubator program in operation at the time, Gochanour was able to secure help from the city for the replacement costs.
"It was very helpful to us," Gochanour said.
That program expired in the last few years, City Administrator Scott Flory told the Clear Lake City Council this week, but the administrator would like to bring it back in partnership with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The proposed program is geared toward new retail businesses that might need a hand in covering the cost of leasing a brick and mortar establishment. It would be available to ground-floor, for-profit operations new to downtown Clear Lake. Franchises and chain stores would be excluded.
Benefits would include a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over 18 months, on a schedule that would provide 50% subsidy (up to $830) for the first six months, 33% subsidy until the end of the first year and 17% for the final six months.
If leasing, both the tenant and property owner would have to agree to the terms of the program.
In exchange, businesses would agree to be open at least six days a week, become a member of the chamber and actively participate in its events. Businesses must also remain in operation for at least three years, or be subject to repaying the subsidy.
And any business with a facade that's inconsistent with Clear Lake's "nostalgic" theme would be excluded from participating.
Interested businesses would apply to the chamber, which would then make a recommendation to the City Council for enrollment. The program would be funded with Tax Increment Financing revenue, and does not yet have a ceiling on how much would be spent, according to Flory.
The city administrator noted he has had some business interest in such a program. When a startup begins operations, a lot of personal financial investment is required before it begins to bring in revenue, Flory noted.
"There's going to be a gap," he told the council. "This program seeks to fill that."
Councilor Bennett Smith was eager for the program to get underway.
"I like a program that helps businesses get started," he said. "This will be very positive for downtown."
Flory's proposal will come back before the council for action at its April 19 meeting.