Clear Lake looks to revive incubator program for new businesses

Several years ago Al Gochanour was having some issues with the roof on his business, Larson's Mercantile on Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

As part of a business incubator program in operation at the time, Gochanour was able to secure help from the city for the replacement costs.

"It was very helpful to us," Gochanour said.

That program expired in the last few years, City Administrator Scott Flory told the Clear Lake City Council this week, but the administrator would like to bring it back in partnership with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The proposed program is geared toward new retail businesses that might need a hand in covering the cost of leasing a brick and mortar establishment. It would be available to ground-floor, for-profit operations new to downtown Clear Lake. Franchises and chain stores would be excluded.

Benefits would include a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over 18 months, on a schedule that would provide 50% subsidy (up to $830) for the first six months, 33% subsidy until the end of the first year and 17% for the final six months.

If leasing, both the tenant and property owner would have to agree to the terms of the program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}