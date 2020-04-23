Clear Lake FFA receives $5,000 grant to expand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pioneer recently awarded the $5,000 Corteva Community Investment Grant to the Clear Lake FFA program that started in 2019.

Working through their local Pioneer sales reps Mike Anderegg and Jeff Midtgaard, the company partnered with the Clear Lake FFA and awarded them this grant to help expand their program.

Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., is U.S.-based producer of seeds for agriculture. They are a major producer of genetically modified organisms, including genetically modified crops with insect and herbicide resistance. Pioneer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience.

