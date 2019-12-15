{{featured_button_text}}
Willis Dankle, M.D.

The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) awarded the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award to Willis Dankle, M.D., of Clear Lake on Nov. 15, in Altoona. The award ceremony took place at the Annual Conference Awards and Installation Banquet at Prairie Meadows Event Center.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually to a family physician(s) who meet the following criteria:

• Has been a member of the Academy in good standing for at least 10 years

• Is a resident of Iowa

• Has been involved in significant community service and civic activities

• Is a role model for other family physicians, residents and/or medical students.

All of the Lifetime Achievement Award nominees are nominated by another member of the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians. A committee made up of physician members selects the awardees.

The IAFP said that Dankle was chosen, in part, for his significant contributions to his community and patients, and his service to family medicine in his roles as a mentor, a role model and a teacher.

