Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by The Des Moines Register for the ninth consecutive year. The bank is one of six companies across the state of Iowa to have received the award since the award’s inception.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Clear Lake Bank & Trust is a locally owned, full-service bank with four locations in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City. The bank employees 96 people.
