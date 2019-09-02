{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has hired two new employees.

Amy Andersen joined the Information Technology Team in the Clear Lake office as an IT Help Desk Specialist in late June. Andersen comes to CLB&T with 20-plus years of experience in IT. She returned home to help her parents through their later years, and has one daughter.

Dusty Murl has also joined the CLB&T team as a teller in the Teller Operations department. Murl works in the Mason City Downtown location and also started in late June. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dusty Murl

Dusty Murl
Amy Andersen

Amy Andersen

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments