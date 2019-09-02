Clear Lake Bank & Trust has hired two new employees.
Amy Andersen joined the Information Technology Team in the Clear Lake office as an IT Help Desk Specialist in late June. Andersen comes to CLB&T with 20-plus years of experience in IT. She returned home to help her parents through their later years, and has one daughter.
Dusty Murl has also joined the CLB&T team as a teller in the Teller Operations department. Murl works in the Mason City Downtown location and also started in late June.
You have free articles remaining.
Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.