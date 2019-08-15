{{featured_button_text}}

Kristin Davison, compliance officer at Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company, has been named the chair of the Iowa Bankers Association's Compliance Committee for 2019-2020.

The committee provides comment and feedback on state and federal regulatory initiatives, and recommends programs and products that enable banks to better manage their compliance needs.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

