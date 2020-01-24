Chris' Kettle Corn menu

Though not fully set in stone yet, Chris Andersen plans for the menu at his new kettle corn venture to be replete with sweets.

Here's just a short run through of what he's hoping to offer.

30- Different types of saltwater taffy. Along with the taffy, Andersen plans to have nostalgic candy such as Beeman's Gum and peppermint sticks.

50- Options for popcorn flavors. Some of the gourmet options will come from the gourmet stuff we get from the Great American Popcorn Company in Galena, Illinois. Eventually, with expansion, Andersen will be popping more in-house.

200- Kinds of craft sodas that Andersen wants to have lining the shelves. He wants root beers and cherry colas and cream sodas and plenty more.

