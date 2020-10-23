Charles City auto dealer nominated for prestigious national community service award

He has since added franchises to Mike Molstead Motors, built new facilities and doubled the size of his team. Today, three of his sons and his daughter-in-law all work for the family enterprise.

Having such strong family support was essential for this father of five, particularly when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2001, the release stated.

Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Molstead still finds time to give back to his community. He has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years.

“I love kids, so we emphasize on helping the schools,” he said. “Just in Charles City alone, we have contributed in excess of $400,000 over the years directly or by fundraising efforts.”

According to the release, one such initiative was raising money to finish a new gymnasium at the all new Charles City Middle School.

He is also proud of a holiday tradition he started when his kids were little, of adopting a family and providing Christmas for them. His immediate family, as well as the dealership as a group, bring holiday cheer by delivering presents and food to the families in need.