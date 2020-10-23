Charles City auto dealer nominated for prestigious national community service award

Charles City auto dealer Michael Molstead has been nominated for a prestigious national community service award.
According to a release from TIME and Ally Financial, Molstead, owner and president of Mike Molstead Motors Inc., a Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep and Ram dealership in Charles City, was recently nominated for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Molstead is one of 41 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show being held virtually February 9-11, 2021.
According to the release, the TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Molstead, 58, was chosen to represent the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 41 auto dealers nominated for the 52nd annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
“From day one as a dealer, I have always felt that giving back to the community we serve was as crucial as anything we do as a company,” nominee Molstead said in the release.
According to the release, Molstead has been selling cars since 1982. At the age of 23, Molstead was named general sales manager at Reed Cadillac Oldsmobile Honda in Waterloo, Iowa.
He has since added franchises to Mike Molstead Motors, built new facilities and doubled the size of his team. Today, three of his sons and his daughter-in-law all work for the family enterprise.
Having such strong family support was essential for this father of five, particularly when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2001, the release stated.
Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Molstead still finds time to give back to his community. He has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years.
“I love kids, so we emphasize on helping the schools,” he said. “Just in Charles City alone, we have contributed in excess of $400,000 over the years directly or by fundraising efforts.”
According to the release, one such initiative was raising money to finish a new gymnasium at the all new Charles City Middle School.
He is also proud of a holiday tradition he started when his kids were little, of adopting a family and providing Christmas for them. His immediate family, as well as the dealership as a group, bring holiday cheer by delivering presents and food to the families in need.
Molstead also participates in Ford Drive 4 UR School and Ford Drive 4 UR Community test-drive events and supports Charles City Lions Club; Charles City Area Development Corporation; and Charles City Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
“I intend to live with hope and love, as I continue to put faith over fear and run full force until the sand runs out,” he said in the release.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.
