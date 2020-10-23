Charles City auto dealer nominated for national community service award

Charles City auto dealer Michael Molstead has been nominated for a national community service award.

Molstead, owner and president of Mike Molstead Motors Inc., in Charles City, was recently nominated for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, according to a release from TIME and Ally Financial.

Molstead is one of 41 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show being held virtually Feb. 9-11, 2021.

Molstead, 58, was chosen to represent the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of 41 auto dealers nominated for the 52nd annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

According to the release, Molstead has been selling cars since 1982. At 23, Molstead was named general sales manager at Reed Cadillac Oldsmobile Honda in Waterloo. He has since added franchises to Mike Molstead Motors, built new facilities and doubled the size of his team. Today, three of his sons and his daughter-in-law all work for the family enterprise.

Molstead has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years.