Charles City auto dealer nominated for national community service award

Charles City auto dealer Michael Molstead has been nominated for a national community service award.
Molstead, owner and president of Mike Molstead Motors Inc., in Charles City, was recently nominated for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, according to a release from TIME and Ally Financial.
Molstead is one of 41 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show being held virtually Feb. 9-11, 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Molstead, 58, was chosen to represent the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of 41 auto dealers nominated for the 52nd annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
According to the release, Molstead has been selling cars since 1982. At 23, Molstead was named general sales manager at Reed Cadillac Oldsmobile Honda in Waterloo. He has since added franchises to Mike Molstead Motors, built new facilities and doubled the size of his team. Today, three of his sons and his daughter-in-law all work for the family enterprise.
Molstead has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.