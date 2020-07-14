CG Public Health undertakes nearly $500,000 renovation on rented space

Hanft said had the roof collapse not destroyed the agency's offices, the need to spend money on renovating a rented space would be a moot point. The county's latest plan is to consolidate all its departments and agencies in one space somewhere in the city, and is looking to do that in future.

However, none of that mattered on May 19. What mattered was that the public now had nowhere to go to get vaccines from the county, or help with substance abuse or to walk in for basic health services or to find home health care for a loved one.

So the search for a new home began on the fly. They temporarily landed at the Community Health Center on North Federal Avenue, but all knew it was not a long-term solution.

"We were frantic," Hanft said. Public health officials and board members looked at the old Sears building, the old McGregors and another place on 19th Street. They also looked at the Globe Gazette building, directly across the street from the county courthouse.