CG Public Health daily statement

Cerro Gordo Public Health is going to put out a daily statement of updates.

March 17 statement from Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health:

Iowa now has 23 cases of COVID-19, announced 3/16/2020. No confirmed cases in any northern Iowa counties as of 3/17/2020.

CG Public Health is communicating daily with key organizations, such as MercyOne North Iowa, involved in preparedness and response to ensure staffing and resources are maintained. A lot of individuals are coming to the Emergency department (ED) with mild symptoms, wanting to be tested. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home regardless if it’s for a cold, flu or COVID-19.

Data shows 80% of cases are considered mild. Monitor your symptoms closely. If symptoms drastically worsen, call 641-428-7777 for screening prior to being seen by a medical professional. Coming into the ED strains the healthcare resources needed to treat the other 20% vulnerable population impacted by COVID-19. Going to the ED puts you and others at risk to spread and contract illness. Stay home when you don’t feel well. This is key to flattening the curve.

