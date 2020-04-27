Cerro Gordo one of 77 counties allowed to partially re-open on Friday

Iowa Department of Public Health officials said Monday the state posted 349 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,868 since March 8.

Cerro Gordo's cases have remained stable at 14 since April 14. Other North Iowa counties' numbers have remained the same as well.

State officials said nine Iowans died from the virus – three residents of Polk County, two from Black Hawk County, and one each in Bremer, Dubuque, Poweshiek and Washington counties. Iowa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 127.

The number of Iowans who are hospitalized with the disease stood at 300 on Monday with 31 new admissions in the past 24 hours. There were no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, keeping that number at 16, and regions of eastern and central Iowa still carried a rating of nine of the IDPH’s 12-point scale.

Black Hawk County continued to post the highest number of positive cases at 844, followed by Polk County at 756, Linn County at 613, Woodbury County at 495 and Marshall County at 408.

On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.