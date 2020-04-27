Cerro Gordo one of 77 counties allowed to partially re-open on Friday

JOHNSTON —- Gov. Kim Reynolds is easing restrictions on restaurants, malls, churches and a limited number of other establishments effective on Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.
While some businesses are being given the green light in parts of Iowa, including all the counties in North Iowa, restaurants and shopping malls in selected counties will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity and will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines. Play areas in malls will not be open and food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.
Reynolds said she is embarking on a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly to businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.
She told a Monday briefing at the state emergency operations center that she also is easing restrictions on religious and spiritual activities but not recreational activities under the first phase of her plan to reopen Iowa. She said health officials will closely monitor COVID-19 activities and make more adjustments either to open more of the state up or scale things back if trends go in the wrong direction, she said.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials said Monday the state posted 349 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,868 since March 8.
Cerro Gordo's cases have remained stable at 14 since April 14. Other North Iowa counties' numbers have remained the same as well.
State officials said nine Iowans died from the virus – three residents of Polk County, two from Black Hawk County, and one each in Bremer, Dubuque, Poweshiek and Washington counties. Iowa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 127.
The number of Iowans who are hospitalized with the disease stood at 300 on Monday with 31 new admissions in the past 24 hours. There were no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, keeping that number at 16, and regions of eastern and central Iowa still carried a rating of nine of the IDPH’s 12-point scale.
Black Hawk County continued to post the highest number of positive cases at 844, followed by Polk County at 756, Linn County at 613, Woodbury County at 495 and Marshall County at 408.
On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
At that time, Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus. The order imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos through April 30 was expanded March 22 to include salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools and then again expanded the list of non-essential retail business closures to include bookstores, clothing and shoes stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing outlets.
On Friday, the governor eased her order to lift the suspension on elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures and allowed farmers’ markets to sell food products while practicing social-distancing and other precautions in open-air venues.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Governors nationwide are developing strategies for when and how to begin re-opening businesses, parks and anything else temporarily closed by new coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Iowa’s state park system was created 100 years ago. Thanks to COVID-19, its birthday party is being delayed.
No matter what sport he tried, Dick Adams dominated the competition.
""NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to others who can donate."
In a few cases, anonymous donors have even paid for the outstanding bills of residents struggling to keep current.
The Test Iowa questionnaire, which screens possible coronavirus patients in the state, asks if an individual is allergic to hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug being studied as a possible COVID-19 treatment.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps to re-…
Businesses received anywhere from the $5,000 minimum to the maximum of $25,000.
Watch live as Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on the latest COVID-19 information. Reynolds is scheduled to speak beginning at 11 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS — As Iowa farmers begin a new crop year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agr…
The Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled for this year, said Kelli Sheehy, parish council president.
Last week, North Iowa athletes got the news they were hoping would never come.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.