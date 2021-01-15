Cerro Gordo Lutheran Services receives $2,750 grant

Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $2,750 from the David and Phyllis Murphy Charitable Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County.
The services provide in-home parent education and empowerment. Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who offers parenting guidance and support. Due to COVID-19, these services have been provided virtually. The programming is available at no cost to families, and Cerro Gordo County parents are eligible until their child is five years old.
