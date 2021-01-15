 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo Lutheran Services receives $2,750 grant
Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $2,750 from the David and Phyllis Murphy Charitable Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County.

The services provide in-home parent education and empowerment. Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who offers parenting guidance and support. Due to COVID-19, these services have been provided virtually. The programming is available at no cost to families, and Cerro Gordo County parents are eligible until their child is five years old.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

Lutheran Services in Iowa
