Cerro Gordo landowner talks to soon start over multi-billion dollar SOO transmission line

That last issue yielded more than a few questions after the presentation.

One audience member wanted to know how far the line would be from the railroad and was told that most of the right-of-way is from 100 feet to 150 feet.

Another wanted to know if the line ran near them, would they have to worry about major disruptions to pacemakers and similar equipment. According to Raj Rajan, another SOO Green representative on hand, they wouldn't need to have such concerns.

"(The) transmission line does not result in stray voltages," Rajan said.

Land usage wasn't the only topic to yield multiple questions, though. Audience members also wanted to know how this would impact utilities for area municipalities.