Cerro Gordo landowner talks to soon start over multi-billion dollar SOO transmission line

Though the developers of a $2.5 billion energy line that will run from Mason City to the Chicago suburbs are still about two years away from beginning construction, and even with a pandemic to contend with, officials representing SOO Green are out now informing the public about the "first of its kind" underground system.
During a virtual meeting for Cerro Gordo County on Thursday evening, multiple representatives from the SOO Green project, as well as an Iowa Utilities Board official showed residents what they can expect when the project gets going before fielding questions from audience members.
The basic overview? The high-voltage direct current transmission line would stretch 350 miles once finished, crossing two power systems, and take about two years to complete (about three months from county to county).
According to SOO Green officials, the work would require about 6,800 temporary laborers in Iowa (which it says will be union) and often be done in the vicinity of rail lines which representative Neil Jones said would "help minimize the need to reduce trees." Certain landowners with property near the line could be eligible for $8,766 per acre if they end up in a "total cooperation agreement payment" with SOO Green.
That last issue yielded more than a few questions after the presentation.
One audience member wanted to know how far the line would be from the railroad and was told that most of the right-of-way is from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Another wanted to know if the line ran near them, would they have to worry about major disruptions to pacemakers and similar equipment. According to Raj Rajan, another SOO Green representative on hand, they wouldn't need to have such concerns.
"(The) transmission line does not result in stray voltages," Rajan said.
Land usage wasn't the only topic to yield multiple questions, though. Audience members also wanted to know how this would impact utilities for area municipalities.
First an audience member asked: "How will you deal with city utilities?" and Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm later expanded on the question wondering if there would be any kind of bonding period that SOO Green would be responsible to come back and make repairs. Rajan answered both questions by saying that "The municipality will negotiate with SOO Green" and that such contracts will be initiated in the coming weeks.
At this point, the next step for SOO Green is to start talking with individual landowners, which officials said could still happen this week.
