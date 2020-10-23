Cerro Gordo farmer directs $2,500 donation to Rockwell

Cerro Gordo County farmer Janelle Nuehring directed $2,500 to city of Rockwell through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. As part of its mission the organization will use the funds to improve the public playground.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

