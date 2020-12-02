Cerro Gordo County says that Southbridge Mall owes at least $400,000 in back taxes

Through Sept. 2019, two parcels of land that Southbridge Mall in downtown Mason City sits on had $333,320 in taxes owed by Southbridge Mall Realty Holding, which is run by Mike Kohan out of New York.
Just a few months prior, in June, those parcels were sold for $161,452 to the ACC group of Dubuque, the process being that when a person or organization participates in a tax sale, they pay the delinquent taxes on parcels of land. The county, in this case Cerro Gordo, would then note that payment as a lien in its system.
Following that, the entity with the delinquent taxes would have to submit payment to the county for the taxes that were already paid by the tax sale buyer, and then the county would write a check or wire money to the buyer.
More than a year later, the amount of money that Southbridge owes in taxes hasn't decreased at all. The amount has actually gone up — by more than $140,000, based on the county's estimates.
According to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright, Southbridge currently owes $476,897 in taxes on two parcels of land.
"The September 2020 taxes were not paid and the tax sale buyer submitted payment and paid them and attached them to his certificate. So that’s why the $476,897 is so large," Wright said.
And that total is actually not including a special assessment that Wright said the tax sale buyer did not pay for.
"And that’s their right to do," she said. "There are two installments that are delinquent in the amount of $6,568."
If those two installments are not paid for, there would be another tax sale in June 2021. By that point, the entirety of taxes owed by Southbridge could be above $550,000 if taxes for March are not paid. According to Wright, March 2021 is also the end of the window for when the ACC group out of Dubuque could start the process to take deed to the property.
"They could start it at that time to take deed to the property and everybody would be given notification of it. Mr. Kohan would be given notification of it. The city of Mason City would be given notification of it," Wright said.
However, Wright noted that the current tax sale buyers are earning 2% on their investment, so it's not a certainty that they would go that route.
"All I can say is we’re gonna pay it," Kohan said over the phone. When asked whether or not the taxes would be paid before 2020 is over, Kohan said, "I don’t about end of the year but soon."
He also expressed uncertainty about the amount owed being as high as it was and said that his business wouldn't allow another tax sale to happen.
At the city level, there's been movement related to Southbridge's taxes.
Within the past month, the Mason City Council approved an amendment to the city's lease agreement with Southbridge on the multipurpose arena, which was the first major component of the River City Renaissance to be completed.
The change to the agreement would create an escrow account for arena lease payments from the city that would be used for past due taxes. As stated in the city council packet for the Nov. 17 meeting: "This account will have two verified contributions of $100,000 each from the mall owner prior to each yearly lease payment being released into the escrow account."
Over the phone, Kohan agreed that the change seemed reasonable.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the city would like to see the issue of past due taxes resolved and added that the escrow account provision would help with that.
"As a result of these discussions and actions, we believe that the taxes will be brought current over the next year," Burnett wrote in an email.
