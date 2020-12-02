Cerro Gordo County says that Southbridge Mall owes at least $400,000 in back taxes

According to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright, Southbridge currently owes $476,897 in taxes on two parcels of land.

"The September 2020 taxes were not paid and the tax sale buyer submitted payment and paid them and attached them to his certificate. So that’s why the $476,897 is so large," Wright said.

And that total is actually not including a special assessment that Wright said the tax sale buyer did not pay for.

"And that’s their right to do," she said. "There are two installments that are delinquent in the amount of $6,568."

If those two installments are not paid for, there would be another tax sale in June 2021. By that point, the entirety of taxes owed by Southbridge could be above $550,000 if taxes for March are not paid. According to Wright, March 2021 is also the end of the window for when the ACC group out of Dubuque could start the process to take deed to the property.