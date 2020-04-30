× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds revised emergency orders, which were put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to allow for the re-opening of restaurants, malls, fitness centers and several other types of businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, including Cerro Gordo.

And those revised orders had a number of specific guidelines for businesses that decide to re-open: 50% of capacity for restaurants and shopping malls, spaced out equipment at gyms and the maintaining of social distancing practices at all times.

But just because the governor said how and when businesses can re-open doesn't mean they're putting those words into action. In Cerro Gordo County, a number of businesses have decided that coming back on Friday just isn't worth the risk.

"As you probably know, (Monday) Governor Reynolds gave some Iowa restaurants the ok to re-open their dining rooms at 50% of capacity on Friday 5-1-2020. We at Lorado’s truly miss and value our customers, which is why we will wait to open our doors," began a post from the 27-year-old bar and grill on the South Federal Plaza in downtown Mason City. "Lorado's is simply too small to open in a way that honors the recommended safety guidelines at this time."

That reasoning, of not being anywhere close to ready to re-open in a time where viral outbreaks are still a concern, has been shared by many in the past several days.

The family-owned State Street Deli posted on Facebook that the logistics of the restaurant's dining area present a problem that can't be solved at this time. And so they'll continue to run carry out and delivery only. As will Clear Lake's South Shore Donut Co. on a pre-order basis and nothing else. "We will review this decision weekly and update our policies as needed. The safety of our customers and our own family are our top priority," owners John & Whitney Mixdorf wrote in their own Facebook post. Same for Las Palmas in Mason City, popular breakfast spot LD's Filling Station, the 100-year-old Northwest Steakhouse and Clear Lake hangout the Other Place.

Instead of re-emerging on Friday in uncertain times, what these businesses are doing is sorting through the guidelines and deciding when might be best to open. How LD'S Filling Station framed it was: "(We will) allow ourselves time to familiarize ourselves with the guidelines and restrictions that will need to be followed." Like others, they're taking things on a week-by-week basis.

After more than a month of being shut down, others are acting on Reynolds' plan.

The 24/7 Mason City gym Ironhouse let patrons know that it intends to re-open at 8 a.m. sharp on Friday, May 1, but with restrictions.

Only residents of Cerro Gordo and neighboring counties will be allowed in to work out (those from counties still under tighter restrictions are not welcome). Everyone working out has to have a towel to wipe down equipment and needs to use disinfectant. As for numbers, owner Bob Vasquez wrote on Facebook that only 25 people are allowed in our facility at one time. "This should not be a problem since we are 24/7," he added.

Like Ironhouse, Mason City restaurant the Blue Heron is making a go of it ... with tweaks.

The North End establishment stated that it will only hold 30 people at any given time, with parties of no more than four, and "highly recommend(s) having a reservation." Those reservations will be in hour increments and restaurant management asked on Facebook that customers sanitize their table area before the next guests sit down. "Please have patience with us as we try our hardest to work out any quirks that may come up!" management concluded on Facebook.

Along with health concerns and logistics, all businesses weighing whether or not to re-open have bottom lines they're thinking about, too.

As has been reported, more than 3,300 unemployment claims have been made in Cerro Gordo County since mid-March, and that disruption's been spread across sectors. If a retail or food service business' numbers are even 50% of what they were under normal circumstances, a business is doing "alright." Certain businesses have been able to alleviate that pain with state relief funding, but even that money is finite.

And all of these tensions aren't unique to smaller businesses in Iowa. They're playing out everywhere in the United States.

The New York Times had a story on Sunday that said even the multi-billion-dollar Coca Cola Company is continuing to tell officers to work remotely despite encouragement to re-open from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.). McDonald's has no plans to bring back dine-in options at any of its stores, including Mason City. Even a chain of gyms that intended to come back decided to pump the brakes: "I can’t risk the health of the members at the risk of the community for the sake of them pumping some iron," Life Time’s chief executive Bahram Akradi was quoted as saying in the story.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

