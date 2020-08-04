Cerro Gordo County approves agreement for possible economic development project

Exactly five years ago to the day, the Cerro Gordo County supervisors helped sew up an urban revitalization plan in Portland that would help North Iowa Cooperative expand.
This Tuesday morning, the three-member board unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments that could result in another expansion for North Iowa Cooperative. If everything in the plan fully materialized, the co-op would be able to upgrade its large-scale grain bins and its shipping operations at an expansion east of Thornton.
The way the order of operations works for the county is that entering into the agreement with NIACOG allows that governmental body to provide the necessary services for preparing a new urban revitalization plan that would make an economic expansion possible. As Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins explained it: The urban revitalization area is an economic development tool in Iowa Code that allows for partial tax abatements on improvements to land.
According to Robbins, North Iowa Cooperative has talked about the project with the county and what would be the best way to make it happen. "The Coop has discussed with us about this possibility in order to make their project economically feasible, which would develop future tax base and support a couple jobs," Robbins said.
For the county, the cost of services for this initial endeavor is $1,000.
When the board adopted that revitalization plan in 2015, it was at a time when North Iowa Cooperative was working on a $5 million project to expand its 12,700-ton dry blend fertilizer plant and move its anhydrous ammonia storage facility to a new site. The urban revitalization district developed then covered about 50 acres of land, including the unincorporated town of Portland.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
