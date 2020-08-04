Cerro Gordo County approves agreement for possible economic development project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exactly five years ago to the day, the Cerro Gordo County supervisors helped sew up an urban revitalization plan in Portland that would help North Iowa Cooperative expand.

This Tuesday morning, the three-member board unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments that could result in another expansion for North Iowa Cooperative. If everything in the plan fully materialized, the co-op would be able to upgrade its large-scale grain bins and its shipping operations at an expansion east of Thornton.