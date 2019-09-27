The Partnership for a Tobacco Free Cerro Gordo County has a new name.
It's now North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention, reflecting a broader approach to its mission.
“This name change reflects the consistent change in products on the market containing nicotine, as well as the significant increase in the number of youth using these products,” said Penny McCaslin, Tobacco Program Coordinator at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “Nicotine is the addictive agent in these products and that is what we are fighting. Now, our battle is with much more than just chewing tobacco or cigarettes.”
You have free articles remaining.
The North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention is comprised of area organizations, school officials, law enforcement and private citizens who work to advance change in tobacco and nicotine use risks in North Iowa by promoting cessation, supporting tobacco and nicotine free environments, and promoting youth prevention initiatives.
If you are interested in joining the North Iowa Coalition for Nicotine Prevention or learning more, visit www.cghealth.com or call Penny McCaslin at 641-421-9300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.