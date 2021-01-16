Cedar Falls pizza place, Chad's Pizza, looking to make it big in North Iowa

Chad's Pizza in Cedar Falls has been going for a little over six years now but the idea to strike out across the state with frozen pizza deliveries is something that happened more recently and with some spontaneity.

According to Alex Funke, the "chief pizza officer" at the Cedar Falls store, it started with a friend's wedding just outside of Des Moines.

"He wanted me to get the liquor license to run the bar for him and it’s a little bit of expensive process to do that, so I thought: I’m going to the area, why not try and offset the cost and let people know I can bring some pizzas for them?"

From that trial run, Funke said he expanded things out to the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area. But that wasn't enough of a reach in the state.

"I’ve always been very ambitious and hungry so two markets wasn’t going to be enough to satisfy me especially when there were so many other people in the state who were calling for our pizza," Funke said.