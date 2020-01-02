Carney: Conservation program helps Iowa farmers combat erosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2018 Farm Bill, passed in 2019, set the national CRP acre cap at 27 million acres. In 2020, the cap is 24.5 million acres nationally; and there are currently 22 million acres enrolled. In Iowa, there are over 300,000 acres of CRP whose contracts expire in 2020, which motivates those who work in conservation to try to get those acres re-enrolled or to attract new acres to replace them.

For 2020, Troy Faust in the Cerro Gordo NRCS office is excited about two new practice rules that should help entice more acres into CRP. CP-42 pollinator plots can now be up to 10 acres each per tract of land; this should allow a landowner to address a problem area with this very beneficial practice. Also, a new practice is CP-43 Prairie Strips. Native grass and flower species can be planted in strips 30-120 feet wide to assist in slowing runoff water to control erosion. These strips can go about anywhere along waterways, terraces, filter strips, field borders, or headlands. Normal farming practices may be used in conjunction with the strips and equipment can turn around on them.