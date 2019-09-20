Seven years.
That’s how long Katie Wold has wanted to open a coffee shop in her downtown Mason City storefront Market 124, and that desire became a reality this month.
“I feel like it’s the last puzzle piece for this property,” she said. “It kind of rounds out the things we offer.”
Three on the Tree Coffee & Cafe, 124 1/2 N. Delaware Ave., opened Saturday.
It offers Beanzy’s handcrafted coffee drinks, made-from-scratch baked goods and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options in a relaxed automobile-themed setting inspired by the space’s years as Hart Motors Inc.
Black-and-white dealership photographs and garage antiques dot the shop filled with booths, two- and three-person tables and other furniture.
“It’s not quite done yet,” Wold said.
The cafe can be found in the location previously occupied by Turtle Creek Pottery & Glass, a paint-your-own pottery business and Wold’s original reason for opening Market 124 in May 2012.
In 2012, Wold and her husband, Dana, purchased the former Olde Central Antique Mall building on North Delaware Avenue to house an indoor open marketplace featuring area artists and businesses.
Turtle Creek Pottery & Glass is now located next door in the space formerly known as Formalities, a bridal store that closed in 2016 after nearly 60 years downtown.
The Wolds purchased the building in October, and in May, they began renovations.
Wold initially envisioned the space for her coffee shop, but because of cost and logistics, she considered other options.
She said it works well for the paint-your-own pottery because it’s offset from Market 124’s other offerings, so family and friend gatherings can be more private.
The coffee shop, paint-your-own pottery and retail store are under the same roof to provide customers an experience, which is something she feels is important for retailers to offer today.
“I want it to be successful,” Wold said. “I want it to be a vital part of the community, a place where people can meet family, friends and be happy.”
Three on the Tree Coffee & Café will have a grand opening on Sept. 26, she said.
The cafe, as well as Turtle Creek Pottery & Glass and Market 124, will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; and from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.
For more information about Three on the Tree Coffee & Café, Market 124 or Turtle Creek Pottery & Glass, call 641-423-0929 or visit their Facebook pages.
