MercyOne North Iowa Hospice's Youth Grief Camp, Camp Greentree, will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 21 at Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake.
Camp Greentree is free and open to youth, ages 7-14, who have experienced the death of a family member or friend, including those who have not been served by North Iowa Hospice.
The camp provides the opportunity to meet others who have experienced a death of a loved one, as well as the chance to gain coping skills. Activities are selected to promote a better understanding of the grieving process. Youth begin to recognize healthy and appropriate ways to express their feelings and cope with loss. Camp includes indoor and outdoor activities, creating special memory pillows and making friends along the way.
The registration deadline is Sept. 16. Kids who previously attended the camp will be placed on a waitlist, as space is limited. To register, contact North Iowa Hospice at 641-428-6208 or register online at MercyOne.org/northiowa/camp-greentree.
