Business, Legislature focus on Iowa’s workforce shortage

DES MOINES — State legislators began work Thursday on the next phase of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative, the same day a business group issued a yearly report indicating the lack of available skilled workers remains the biggest threat to Iowa’s long-term growth.
Legislative subcommittees gave initial approval to a multipronged measure that includes a child-care challenge grant program for working Iowans, a workforce diploma pilot program, computer science instruction, work-based learning coordinators, apprenticeship training and last dollar scholarships to help a broad range of Iowans find a niche in Iowa’s workforce.
“We are going full force ahead” to make Iowa more competitive, the governor told her weekly news conference. “There are a lot of things that we are focusing on that can help address the workforce shortage that every state in the country is experiencing.”
Mary Andringa, leader of Vermeer Corp. in Pella and the Iowa Business Council, said the council’s latest competitiveness check shows the lack of available workers remains the biggest threat to Iowa’s long-term growth.
“As has been for a while, we have more job openings than we have people unemployed,” Andringa told a Statehouse news conference. “So we definitely have a need to bring more people into the state.”
According to the IBC’s yearly report, Iowa is in a strong financial position but faces an ongoing challenge in filling jobs with skilled workers,
“Over the last year, the state experienced a solid gross state product figure, a budget surplus and low unemployment,” Andringa said. “But we know that for businesses to continue to thrive, we need an expanded skilled workforce.”
According to the IBC report, Iowa’s economy has remained steady, maintaining a $190 billion gross state product.
It said Iowa’s population growth, diversity and an uncompetitive tax climate continue to be challenges.
Creating a future-ready workforce, connecting businesses with education and attracting a more diverse population will be critical to long-term economic prosperity, according to the report.
According to the IBC report, its members employed more than 163,000 Iowans and had a combined payroll exceeding $7.5 billion.
They also spent over $3.2 billion in capital improvements and more than $1.5 billion on research and development; gave more than $76 million in charitable contributions and more than 240,000 hours of volunteer time; and spent more than $26 million on education and training.
Iowa’s affordable cost of living, good schools, short work commutes and opportunities are appealing to people who have moved to Iowa, Reynolds said. But “we definitely have a need to bring more people into the state.”
You have free articles remaining.
IOWA RANKINGS
Here are some of the findings from the Iowa Business Council’s 2020 report:
Economic Growth
• Despite geopolitical uncertainty, trade disputes, and volatile weather patterns, Iowa’s economy has remained steady, maintaining a $190 billion gross state product.
• Iowa continues to rank high for labor force participation but paired with our consistently low unemployment rate, Iowa faces a persistent shortage of available workers.
Education and Workforce
• Iowa is ranked No. 1 in the country for the state’s average composite ACT score, tied with South Dakota.
• Iowa ranks in the top 10 for the percentage of population with a high school degree plus some level of postsecondary credential or degree.
Governance
• Iowa ranks in the top 10 as a best run state, attributed to its low unemployment, high percentage of the population with access to health insurance and high public-pension funded ratio.
• Iowa’s corporate and individual income taxes make it less competitive, though tax reforms of 2018 will likely positively affect these numbers once triggers are met.
Health and Wellness
• Iowa decreased its percentage of obese individuals in the last year, highlighting the need to continue programs like the Healthiest State Initiative.
• While the number of insured Iowans continues to be high, the state struggles to recruit and retain active primary care physicians.
Demographics and Diversity
• Iowa’s population growth has consistently trailed the national average and its net migration decreased by nearly 30 percent, over 1,000 people in the past year.
• Although Iowa’s ethnic diversity is increasing, with trends pointed toward consistent growth, Iowa ranks in the bottom six states for the ethnic diversity of the population.
For access to the full report, visit IowaBusinessCouncil.org.
North Iowa's 29 most popular stories in 2018: Business
Sorted alphabetically by title.
AMES, Iowa – To say Iowa’s demographic, cultural and social makeup has changed over the last decade would be to state the obvious. But in what…
Farmers might need to sell crops to get cash this fall, and prices soon could bounce.
Land and and input costs for corn and soybean production are expected to decline in 2018, according to research conducted by Iowa State Univer…
A few years after giving up her day job to pursue a dream, Marji Guyler-Alaniz got the phone call that changed the game for her project spotli…
MASON CITY | Five North Iowa students have received $500 in seed money for businesses they developed during the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy …
FOREST CITY | Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading U.S. recreation vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday announced the launch of an all-electric/z…
Ever since Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad was named as the Trump administration’s ambassador to China last year, farm organizations have talked abou…
MASON CITY | Principal Financial Group was ahead of the curve in encouraging employee wellness.
Natural Plus Nursery celebrated 40 years in April 2018 as a family-owned business, on a farmstead that has been in the family for 80 years.
Steve and Cristy Tass and their employees have withstood road closings, cancer, and the changing automotive industry. They celebrated 35 years…
Dean Snyder Construction celebrates its 60th year in business in 2018, built on Iowa values of hard work, quality, and honesty.
Dean Snyder Construction is a familiar company in Clear Lake and North Iowa after 60 years of business. What is not obviously visible to North…
In Business: Durable 125-year-old Mason City farm stays in one family, adjusts to the times (with photos)
Farming has changed a lot in 125 years, but the fifth-generation Hanson family farm northeast of Mason City is reverting back to practices mor…
Corn Crib Flowers, the brainchild of two best friends with a shared passion for flowers, opened for the fall season on Sept. 6.
MASON CITY | When the economic recession hit in 2008, the construction industry lost many of its workers to retirement or career changes, acco…
Shane and Kyla Servantez handle all things glass at River City Glass and Detail.
When Scott Sweet drives to work on the Avenue of the Saints from his home near Charles City, he’s traveling on a four-lane highway he helped d…
MASON CITY – Metalcraft CEO Steve Doerfler believes retention of employees is as important as recruiting new workers – and one can lead to the other.
HANLONTOWN | POET Biorefining has to compete for skilled workers like every other business in North Iowa. Turning 20 million bushels into 56 m…
When a woman walks into a car dealership in North Iowa, she is most likely to be greeted by a man. Tracy Bryant, sales professional at Hosmer …
SHEFFIELD | Sukup Manufacturing Co. has a saying: “Giving back is ‘ingrained’ at Sukup.”
CEDAR FALLS — Kevin Harberts was looking forward to an improved 2018. Now he’s waiting for the other shoe to drop — a steel one.
STACYVILLE | Since 1992, David and Heidi Michels have operated a dairy farm just west of Stacyville.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center announced the finalists for the Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards.
MASON CITY | North Iowa's entrepreneurs were honored at the 2018 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala Sept. 26 at North Iowa Area Community College in …
FOREST CITY (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $29.8 million.
GRINNELL — Donna Winburn is not the same person she was before the farm crisis of the 1980s. She is a little bit older, but like everyone who …
MASON CITY | Jen Arends has been selected as United Way of North Central Iowa's next CEO.
Visit Mason City held its annual meeting and celebration of tourism on Nov. 1 at the Historic Park Inn.
Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com