{{featured_button_text}}

Buck's UPI is at 20966 Monroe St. on the far north end of Mason City. 

Hours are:

Monday- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday- 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m

Sunday- closed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments