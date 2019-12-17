{{featured_button_text}}

Early in 2019, the Van Horn Auto Salvage yard on the far north end of Mason City closed up shop after decades in business.

Buck's You Pull It - 3

The iconic former Van Horn Auto Salvage sign on U.S. Highway 65 South has been left in tact, with a new Buck's You Pull It billboard in place.

And, for a good stretch of the year, it set vacant. Nothing around to keep the rows and rows of cars company.

But, before the calendar year could come to an end, a new tenant moved in and set up shop at 20966 Monroe St.

And they didn't have to change too much.

"It's kind of a legacy that we're just living on in a different way," Buck's You Pull It Yard owner Buck Leake said.

He added that since the business officially opened on Dec. 10, there had been a steady stream of customers ready to go back to the auto yard. 

According to Leake, who runs recycling centers in Belmond and Kensett, this is his first foray into the parts business after more than 20 years accepting scrap and crushing cars. "Everybody's kind of wanted parts," Leake said about the demand over the years. 

With the new foray, there's been a lot of work that Leake and his business partner Alex Rops have had to do to get ready.

"We're not even ready but we've been working for six months. It's a work in progress," Leake admitted.

Buck's You Pull It

Buck Leake stands outside in his car yard. Leake recently the reopened Van Horn Auto Salvage location as Buck's You Pull It.

A good deal of that work to get ready involved realigning the rows of cars outside into specific makes and models. 

Leake said that, often, the toughest part of such a job is getting up and going. That and keeping things inventoried, because, Leake joked, he hates computers. But inventory is important especially as Leake and Rops add to their profile on CarPart.com

Rops shared that, just since opening, the business has gotten calls from people in Cedar Rapids, Minnesota and Florida. In one case, someone was calling about a part from 1976. 

Buck's You Pull It - 2

The warehouse at Buck's You Pull It is filled with thousands of salvaged auto parts for sale, including engines, shocks, wheels, and various auto body parts.

"I'd never seen a (part) number like that before," Rops shared. 

As they continue along, they plan to update some things. The parts building will have a sliding-glass door. Eventually every vehicle will be on a stand. The section where the batteries and tires are will expand. And those expansions and updates will take time.

For whatever headaches computers or parts cause, though, Leake takes it in stride because he loves what he does.

"I just live and breathe junk and this is a way to get parts to people."

