Bruce and Connie Goddard of EZ Manufacturing have been named as the August 2019 Entrepreneurs of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the North Iowa Area SBDC.
The Goddards are the inventors of the Bale Storm Processor, the first rear-mount processor on the market.
Bruce Goddard built the first Bale Storm Processor himself. The hydraulic, self-loading lift allows the operator to safely load the bale while remaining in the tractor.
Bruce Goddard was named a finalist for the Innovation Award at the October 2018 NIACC Pappajohn Center Entrepreneur Gala. Wallaces Farmer featured the Bale Storm Processor in a profile published in November 2018. In the summer of 2019, Bruce and Connie signed a licensing agreement with Kelly Ryan Equipment to manufacture and distribute the Bale Storm Processor.
To learn more about the Bale Storm Processor, visit their website at www.balestorm.com.
Every month, the Pappajohn Center recognizes the North Iowa entrepreneurs who make the region a success. To self-nominate or nominate a business, visit the Pappajohn Center website at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/entrepreneur-of-the-month/.
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
