Britt VFW Auxiliary offers COVID-19 support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Britt VFW Auxiliary snapped into action recently to help one of its sister organizations and offer support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judy Sonius, of the Britt VFW Auxiliary, was contacted recently about the flag key rings the Auxiliary members make and give out to veterans.

Mary Gray, 10th District president of the Iowa VFW Auxiliary, Estherville, Iowa, requested 85 flag key rings, to be given to Iowa National Guard members, being deployed. A send-off ceremony will be held on Aug. 1, for Battery A, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Infantry.

On March 8, Jean A. Perkins and Bill Cloud traveled to the National Guard Armory in Estherville, to meet with Mary Gray and the National Guard members. Mary Gray handed out the flag key rings to each person and thanked them for their service. A tour of the Armory was given afterwards.

The COVID-19 virus has spurred the need for face masks across the country. Brenda Roth, a Britt VFW Auxiliary member, received a call from her daughters, Sarah and Erin, of Evansville, Indiana, asking for facemasks needed at the hospital where they work.