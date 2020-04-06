Britt VFW Auxiliary offers COVID-19 support

The Britt VFW Auxiliary snapped into action recently to help one of its sister organizations and offer support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judy Sonius, of the Britt VFW Auxiliary, was contacted recently about the flag key rings the Auxiliary members make and give out to veterans.
Mary Gray, 10th District president of the Iowa VFW Auxiliary, Estherville, Iowa, requested 85 flag key rings, to be given to Iowa National Guard members, being deployed. A send-off ceremony will be held on Aug. 1, for Battery A, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Infantry.
On March 8, Jean A. Perkins and Bill Cloud traveled to the National Guard Armory in Estherville, to meet with Mary Gray and the National Guard members. Mary Gray handed out the flag key rings to each person and thanked them for their service. A tour of the Armory was given afterwards.
The COVID-19 virus has spurred the need for face masks across the country. Brenda Roth, a Britt VFW Auxiliary member, received a call from her daughters, Sarah and Erin, of Evansville, Indiana, asking for facemasks needed at the hospital where they work.
Members Nancy Michel, Judy Sonius, and Blanche Chizek began sewing the masks. They have been assisted by Barbara Bierman, and Bonnie Ausborn of Garner, and Amanda Chizek, Ames. Many facilities such as Hancock County Hospital, Mosaic of Forest City, Garner Ambulance, have also received masks, in addition to others asking for them. The Auxiliary has received a request from as far away as California.
Many other organizations are also involved with the project of making the face masks.
