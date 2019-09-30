{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is the inaugural speaker for the new “Breaking Glass Leadership Series,”  at 8 a.m.  Friday at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center. The series is offered by the Chamber of Commerce Program Committee.

“Breaking Glass” is intended to help women stretch their leadership potential, and make a greater impact within their organizations. 

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks at the Cerro Gordo County GOP Brunch on the Beach in August in Clear Lake.

Sen. Ernst was the first woman elected to federal office from Iowa and the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the United States Senate. She will share her leadership journey as a female in the workforce, as well as provide background on what motivated her to reach her current leadership position in Congress. 

Tickets are available for $10 each for employees of Chamber member businesses and $20 for non-members. Register online at masoncityia.com or contact Kativa Weitzel (kweitzel@masoncityia.com) at the Chamber for more information.

