Matt Bradley, AVP/marketing manager with First Security Bank, was awarded a certificate of completion for the Graduate School of Banking on Oct. 4 at the second annual Sales and Marketing School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Sales and Marketing School provides the foundation for new or veteran bank marketers and sales professionals to tie together important issues in marketing and sales management with a bottom-line understanding of the business of banking.

The Graduate School of Banking is sponsored and governed by the Central States Conference of Bankers Associations in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

Bradley joined First Security in January 2019 with 16 years of experience in television broadcasting, spending six of those years with KIMT-TV as the main anchor and executive producer.  

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.

