Brad Jones NIACC Pappajohn Center February Entrepreneur of the Month

Brad Jones of Jonesy’s Stop n Shop in Rockwell is the SBDC and the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's February 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Brad Jones is a Rockwell native and had a vision to solve the problem of a rural food desert. Although surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, rural communities often struggle to access groceries, especially fresh and unprocessed foods like fruit, vegetables and meat. Rockwell has a population of a little over 1,000.

In 2014, with the recent closure of the town’s only convenience store, Jones decided it was time to take matters into his own hands. Jones contacted the North Iowa Area SBDC for advice in purchasing the local gas station and convenience store that had recently closed with an eye toward making sure Rockwell citizens had food and fuel access.

Jones held the Grand Opening of Jonesy’s Stop n Shop in January 2016. “Working with the SBDC was a great experience,” Brad says. “Especially their help with obtaining financing. Before we started working with the Pappajohn SBDC, we heard the word no many times but we kept going after it. Once we got the business plan put together and the numbers set in stone, everything fell into place."