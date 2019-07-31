{{featured_button_text}}
Don Murl, of Mason City, works on the mural he is creating on the exterior walls of the Blue Heron Bar and Grill, located at the intersection of North Federal Avenue and 14th Street Northeast.

For about 36 days now, Don Murl's been out painting on the side of The Blue Heron Bar & Grill on Mason City's North End. 

He's slowly, carefully painted massive freshwater birds and trees and mountains with his single brush when it's been hot as Hades and waited out the rain when downpours come through. Already he's used about 20 gallons of paint and still has another side of the building to bring to life. 

Murl dove into this endeavor without ever having painted something so large before. Ten feet by five feet is about as big as he's gone. 

Still, he jumped at the chance when the opportunity was presented to him through a family connection (his daughter has worked at the Blue Heron since it opened in 2017). 

Enlivening the North End was a major reason why.

"One of the cool things about this, you really see the pride in the North End. It's crazy how powerful art is. It gets past all the stereotypes," Murl said. 

According to him, one day he was up near the roof and had an 88-year-old man stop to tell him that the work he was doing was "The best thing to happen to the North End in 80 years."

For years now, there have been plans kicked around in community meetings and discussions about ways to improve the North End – restore it back to some of the former glory when the Decker meat-packing plant was still whirring and employed some 1,300 people before it closed in the mid-1970s.

That was a part of Vickie and Mike Lau's goal when they opened The Blue Heron in 2017; they wanted to be a part of the "North End revitalization in Mason City."

"We’re not scared of being on the North End,” Vickie said at the time. "The community has been so supportive of us."

Murk thinks he knows at least part of the reason why.

"This building has always been known as a dive bar and half-assed, I think the community is glad to see some effort put into it," he said.

The effort that Murl's now personally put in has been a good deal of free-styling with a rough idea in mind.

"I've just been going on a whim and going with whatever is in my head. I liked how I saw what I was doing from the beginning," he said. "I've got a weird brain."

What started as a free hand tree down at the end of a long, uninspiring gray wall has blossomed into an active nature scene. A bit of restoration through art.

And there's still more to go.

