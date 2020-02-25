BIDCO continues work of attracting business to Britt

Britt is a Hancock County city of about 2,000 that is well known for some of its major attractions such as the annual Hobo Convention and the Draft Horse Show.
These are events put on by the townspeople and enjoyed by them. But they also draw people into the community, and that can lead to economic development if visitors like what they see and want to return.
Successful economic development involves many aspects of community life, from cultural enhancements to business viability and job growth.
Much of the nuts-and-bolts work of economic and industrial development are not visible like hobo conventions and horse shows but they are vital to a community’s growth and success.
It takes partnerships to make it all work, whether you’re a town of 2,000 or 200,000, according to David Fox, president of BIDCO, the acronym for Britt Industrial Development Corporation.
For more than 60 years, BIDCO has been active in economic development in Britt and Hancock County.
“We want sustainability,” said Fox. “We want to do what we can to assist existing businesses and attract new ones. And that can involve a lot of things. But one of the most important things we’re promoting is quality of life.”
Fox said two years ago BIDCO put up a spec home on the edge of the city and eventually sold it. At about the same time, a private developer also put up a spec home, and that one also sold, he said.
There is now an effort to attract businesses to the industrial park on Highway 18. “It’s always a joint effort. We work with the city of Britt, the Chamber of Commerce, Hancock County Development and other organizations,” said Fox.
The Burgardt Commercial Park features nine lots positioned between U.S. Highway 18 and Diagonal Street on nearly eight acres of land purchased by the city in 2016.
BIDCO was formed in February of 1957 through the efforts of the Britt Commercial Club and various community and service organizations. Its goal then as it is now is to stimulate commercial and industrial development.
In addition to partnering with city and county organizations, BIDCO also works with other northern Iowa regional development boards. They all work to help keep existing businesses flourishing and enticing potential new businesses.
“Quality of life includes having good affordable housing, good jobs, a good educational system and good recreational facilities,” said Fox. “That’s why it’s important for all of us to work together.”
Last year, BIDCO took part in a survey of the community to see if there is any interest in building a hotel. A developer had approached city and county officials about the potential for a hotel. Discussions are ongoing.
BIDCO and its partners provide business prospects and existing businesses with information on property tax abatement, tax increment financing, the city of Britt’s revolving loan fund, job training and assistance programs, Small Business Administration loans, various state and federal incentives, and opportunities at the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at North Iowa Area Community College.
“Sometimes it starts with whatever agency gets the first call – whoever answers the phone,” said Fox. “Whoever gets that call gets the rest of us involved.”