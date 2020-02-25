BIDCO continues work of attracting business to Britt

Britt is a Hancock County city of about 2,000 that is well known for some of its major attractions such as the annual Hobo Convention and the Draft Horse Show.

These are events put on by the townspeople and enjoyed by them. But they also draw people into the community, and that can lead to economic development if visitors like what they see and want to return.

Successful economic development involves many aspects of community life, from cultural enhancements to business viability and job growth.

Much of the nuts-and-bolts work of economic and industrial development are not visible like hobo conventions and horse shows but they are vital to a community’s growth and success.

It takes partnerships to make it all work, whether you’re a town of 2,000 or 200,000, according to David Fox, president of BIDCO, the acronym for Britt Industrial Development Corporation.

For more than 60 years, BIDCO has been active in economic development in Britt and Hancock County.

“We want sustainability,” said Fox. “We want to do what we can to assist existing businesses and attract new ones. And that can involve a lot of things. But one of the most important things we’re promoting is quality of life.”

