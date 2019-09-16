After 15 years, the lone Best Buy in north central Iowa is closing its doors.
On Nov. 2, the store front at 440 Indianhead Drive in Mason City is shuttering because of what one employee called "a leasing issue, not a sales issue" which was confirmed by company spokesman John Vomhof. Effectively, the company didn't wish to renew its multi-year lease.
According to that same local employee, who did not want to be identified, workers at the location only found out Sunday night that the store would be closing in less than two months.
"It's nothing that we want," the employee said. "Us here, we want to save the store if we can."
The location, which employs 20 full-time workers (as well as several part time), is one of two closing on Nov. 2 of this year.
The other, a store in Hutchinson, Minnesota, is closing because of leasing issues as well (according to reporting from the Hutchinson Leader, a local paper there).
Best Buy's closing marks one of several in the Indianhead Square and Willow Creek Crossing complex over the past several years including Fashion Bug, MC Sports, rue 21, Cabin Coffee, PostNet and RadioShack.
At the same time, businesses such as Pasta Bella, Buckle and Jo-Ann Fabric have moved into the area over the past several years.
The closest Best Buy to the Mason City location is now in Waterloo.
Corporate officials for the company have been contacted for this story and have not yet responded. Check back for more developments throughout the day.
