Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces the promotion of Mike Bahnsen to vice president of business development.
Originally from Dougherty, Bahnsen joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2012 as vice president of ag & commercial banking, and manager of the Garner market with several years of leadership experience in the banking industry.
In his new position, Bahnsen will assist in business development efforts in the Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City markets and provide additional sales resources for our treasury management products. Bahnsen is a graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business. Mike resides in Garner with his wife, June, and their two daughters, Amaya and Chloe.
Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.
