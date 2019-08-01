Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa have hired Dr. Avaneesh Jakkoju.
Jakkoju is board-certified in internal medicine and echocardiography. He received his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center.
Jakkoju will work with Drs. Al Sharif, Beasley, Congello, D. Hagau, R. Hagau, Koranne, Nasr, Olshansky, Rattin, Reeder and Sarik at the Mason City Clinic office, 250 S. Crescent Drive.
