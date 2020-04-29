As reopening starts, Mason City public gathering ordinances remain

"As far as enforcement, we’re really stressing that places take a proactive approach to self-monitoring," Hanft maintained. "There’s just no way we can check on all these places."

Hanft added that his department is getting calls from local businesses on how to implement best practices. Earlier on Wednesday, Cerro Gordo Public Health had a Zoom meeting with a number of businesses to clarify certain state guidelines on re-opening.

"People have got to take ownership of this," Hanft said.

As these changes start happening, local health officials are keeping up their efforts of the past two months.

Schickel shared that 1,340 tests have been administered by MercyOne's mobile site which MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader later confirmed. And they're continuing to do as many as 50 tests a day.