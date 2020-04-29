As reopening starts, Mason City public gathering ordinances remain

As state officials in Iowa are moving forward with re-opening the economy, after more than a month of closures and shut downs, local officials and figures in Cerro Gordo County are remaining cautious.
Near the beginning of the county's weekly public health meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said that the city will keep COVID-19 safety measures even as businesses are allowed to come back online and as the county's number of positive tests has remained at 14 for more than two weeks.
"I think we need to go for a longer period of time with stable numbers," Schickel said. "I’m happy but I thought it was too early to lift those restrictions and we’ll continue to evaluate those on a day-to-day basis."
So public parks will stay closed and public gatherings of more than 10 will continue to be prohibited while restaurants, gyms and the Southbridge Center re-open.
During his time, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Executive Director Brian Hanft continued to urge that residents keep up social distancing routines and common sense health practices while also making it clear the stakes of increasing public engagement at this time: "It increases your risk of exposure, without question," Hanft said. "If you go to the gym, if you go to restaurants, you will increase your risk for exposure."
And that of course is antithetical to his department's mission. "Prevention remains our number one focus," Hanft said.
But once businesses do start re-opening that mission becomes tougher to maintain in part because the public health department cannot possibly be everywhere at once to enforce guidelines about seating capacity or group size.
"As far as enforcement, we’re really stressing that places take a proactive approach to self-monitoring," Hanft maintained. "There’s just no way we can check on all these places."
Hanft added that his department is getting calls from local businesses on how to implement best practices. Earlier on Wednesday, Cerro Gordo Public Health had a Zoom meeting with a number of businesses to clarify certain state guidelines on re-opening.
"People have got to take ownership of this," Hanft said.
As these changes start happening, local health officials are keeping up their efforts of the past two months.
Schickel shared that 1,340 tests have been administered by MercyOne's mobile site which MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader later confirmed. And they're continuing to do as many as 50 tests a day.
With that, Schlader also said that the hospital is working on obtaining more personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolation gowns for staff as they look at bringing elective surgeries back, although there's no concrete timetable for that yet.
"We want to start those services as soon as we can but our top priority is to keep people safe," Schlader said. "We have to balance how much PPE we have because this will affect our PPE use."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Governors nationwide are developing strategies for when and how to begin re-opening businesses, parks and anything else temporarily closed by new coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Iowa’s state park system was created 100 years ago. Thanks to COVID-19, its birthday party is being delayed.
No matter what sport he tried, Dick Adams dominated the competition.
""NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to others who can donate."
In a few cases, anonymous donors have even paid for the outstanding bills of residents struggling to keep current.
The Test Iowa questionnaire, which screens possible coronavirus patients in the state, asks if an individual is allergic to hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug being studied as a possible COVID-19 treatment.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps to re-…
Businesses received anywhere from the $5,000 minimum to the maximum of $25,000.
Watch live as Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on the latest COVID-19 information. Reynolds is scheduled to speak beginning at 11 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS — As Iowa farmers begin a new crop year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agr…
The Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled for this year, said Kelli Sheehy, parish council president.
Last week, North Iowa athletes got the news they were hoping would never come.
Across the state, at least 300,000 individuals use SNAP benefits.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.