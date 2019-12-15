North Iowa nonprofit organizations were three of 15 statewide awarded community grants totaling $28,700 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.
“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation in a release. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”
These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded this grant cycle, totaling over $343,000, the release stated.
North Iowa nonprofits receiving grants:
• Clear Lake Community School District received $2,500 for its Agricultural science program
• Caring Pregnancy Center, of Mason City, received $1,500 for its parenting incentive program Mason
• North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., in Mason City, received $1,500 for its Community Connections program
