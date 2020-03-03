Architect firm seeks more details to move forward on Mason City field house

Contract negotiations of a sort were underway on Monday night at the Committee of the Whole meeting of the Mason City school board.
Representatives of Bergland + Cram attended the meeting with a rough draft of the architecture firm's proposal to oversee the design and construction of a new field house and pool at the high school.
Kristy Sagdalen King and Scott Smed had questions for the school board before they could finalize their proposal, but the board had questions as well.
The firm's proposed fee for overseeing the project – 7.25% of construction costs – is between $1.5 million and $1.7 million, depending on final costs.
That didn't draw a question from the board, but what did was communication.
"The more time you spend on design process and intent the more savings you'll likely have in construction costs," Smed said, in opening up the conversation.
As board members began asking more detailed questions about the field house, board president Jodi Draper said she was "going into CFO mode" and start looking hard at the money spent.
She used the new pool as an example. In the proposal, the pool is set to have eight lanes. But under the list of "like to haves" yet to be determined was a warmup lane or bulkhead. That made Draper wonder if the pool was still going to be considered competition-level without the warmup lane.
If it was just an extra, Draper said, it was going to be a hard no from her.
"We're already over budget," she said.
Sagdalen King cautioned the board that many of the exact questions they were asking were details that still needed to be ironed out. And with that ironing out, Sagdalen King and Smed wanted to know with whom they'd be working during the design and construction processes.
A feasibility study and design committee had done the preliminary work in getting the board the two final options it considered and voted on in February. It was the firm's suggestion that perhaps going forward a smaller group from the design committee or members of the board could sit in on the design and construction meetings and serve as a liaison to the full board.
Ultimately, directors Jacob Schweitzer and Katherine Koehler volunteered to attend the meetings and report back. The Bergland + Cram representatives also reminded the board they too would be passing information along as well coming before the board to present updates.
Continuing along the "ironing out details" theme, Sagdalen King and Smed also encouraged the board to come up with a more specific number for the final construction budget. In approving the field house, the board received a cost range of $22.6 million to $25.6 million.
Smed said sticking to a range forces someone into the position of having to make a decision every time there's a question during construction – this high end product or the more middle-of-the-road product. With a set number, Smed said, it's easier to make those decisions because it's a simple as staying under budget.
While most of the board appeared to agree a fixed number was better, it also set off more questions about communication on the project.
Draper again led the charge, saying she'd seen contracts awarded to the lowest bidder only to find that with change orders – often buried in with regular bills approved for payment – that the project ended up costing more than even the next highest original bidder.
She wanted monthly email updates on the finances. At last month's meeting when the board selected the field house option, it was Draper who was most insistent the board set a limit on spending without the board's approval.
Schweitzer wanted to know if there was an a la carte-type menu of items the board could select and then see the impact on cost.
"Whatever makes the most sense," he said. "But it would be nice to look at something and be able to say whether or not it should be included."
The board will make a decision on a budget and on Bergland + Cram's contract after it receives the firm's final draft contract.