The nation's auto loan balances have dramatically increased over the past 15 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve. The data, ranging from 2003 to 2018 (2019 data isn't yet available), can be seen on a state-by-state basis in the animation below, originally featured here.
Nearly every state on the map shows a considerable increase in average loan balance, including in Iowa.
Prior to 2008, the highest concentration of auto loan debt appears in the Southwest, and a considerable amount of activity in the Southeast and Northeast is also notable. From about then and onward, the average balance spreads and continues to rise throughout the country.
The increase comes along with the rising costs of new vehicles and therefore trend of opting for monthly payments rather than paying a large sum down.
Of course, there are always important things to consider before taking out a car loan.
Among many other things, it's important to keep your credit score in good shape, shop around and weigh your options for the best deals (which can vary from month to month), ensure you have enough income to make room for the amount you're asking, know the terms of your loan before officially opting in.
Again, before taking out an auto loan, it's important to do some thorough research and planning; this article could be a place to start exploring options.
