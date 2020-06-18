Analyst: Deere restructuring is a 'natural progression'

"In terms of changes to the organization, there's a shift in how we are looking at the customer," Hartmann said. "Right now, this is focused at the corporate level. We can more nimbly respond to the technology and market needs.

"We are in a world now where technology and industry trends are changing so fast," she added. "We need to be better equipped to respond to those shifts quickly and position Deere for our future."

Deere also announced organization and personnel assignments in the release.

Effective June 16, the following individuals will lead redesigned or newly created business units under the Smart Industrial Operating Model:

• Cory J. Reed has been appointed to the new role of President, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division for Production & Precision Agriculture Equipment and for the Sales & Marketing Regions of the Americas and Australia.

• Markwart von Pentz has been appointed to the new role of President, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division for Small Ag & Turf and for the Sales & Marketing Regions of Europe, CIS, Asia and Africa.