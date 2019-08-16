For a year where Alliant Energy's proposed rate increase has caused consternation across the state, its annual report before the Mason City Council was light on controversy and animus.
A little more than three months after the Mason City Council formally approved a resolution opposing the increase, saying that a sharp rate increase could hurt Mason City-area households, the council welcomed Alliant Energy account manager Rebecca Gesell to outline the company's presence in the community within the past 12 months.
Prominent among Gesell's agenda items was Alliant's investment of more than $5 million into infrastructure over the past year. The 2018 partnership assessment report highlighted that, between electrical infrastructure and natural gas infrastructure investments, there were more than $25 million in investments.
That economic infusion came along with the acknowledgment that the energy company paid out $859,536 in property taxes to Mason City and nearly $2,918,694 to Cerro Gordo County in 2018 (compared to $743,248 and $2,477,508 from the year prior).
Gesell also pointed out that her employer had granted almost $5 million in rebates between 2014 and 2018, with $970,237 in incentives coming in 2018 alone. That was down from 2017 when community rebate incentives totaled $1,031,603.
Another lagging number found within Gesell's presentation was employment in Mason City at 76 employees. That number is down from 81 in the 2018 report. And Alliant Energy employment numbers across the state could dip further if current meter readers opt not to stay within the company once it fully implements its smart meters.
As far as more tangible community support, Alliant Energy contributed $39,095 in community support by contributing to the United Way and supporting the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
With Alliant's 2019 permanent increase proposal it mailed charts to customers that showed a typical residential electric base rate bill portion of $82.31 in 2018 would increase to $102.44 in 2020. That would make for a more than 24 percent change. Figures from 2017 on the Energy Information Administration website show that the average monthly electric bill for Iowans is $102.55 which is lower than the average for every other surrounding state except for Minnesota at $97.58.
Alliant Energy, doing business as the Interstate Power and Light Company, has had at least five unique requests for permanent rate increases since 2003 that have gone before the Iowa Utilities Board. All of them have been for 5% or more.
At an early May public hearing in Mason City, dozens of residents and Alliant customers spoke to oppose the rate increase. The city council followed suit at the behest of councilman Will Symonds, with a resolution that state the rate increase represents a "significant breach of trust and accountability between Alliant Energy, the City of Mason City and Mason City customers."
