Alliant Energy donates $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

Alliant Energy is donating $100,000 to the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts in Iowa and Wisconsin through its foundation. The immediate support will benefit non-profit organizations and directly assist community needs in response to the crisis.

Alliant Energy worked with non-profit partners to understand needs of the communities and determine what support is most critical. Donations were the top need of the communities.

A donation of $70,000 will be shared between six food banks in Iowa and Wisconsin, with $35,000 to each state. Food banks play a critical role to provide hundreds of partner agencies with the immediate support they need to help the most vulnerable communities and customers. This includes emergency food boxes, mobile drive-thru pantry support and filling gaps usually provided by school lunch programs.

A $20,000 donation will support the emergency response fund of the American Red Cross in Iowa and Wisconsin, with $10,000 going to each state.

A $10,000 donation will support organizations providing food and other critical services in specific communities. Also, when Alliant Energy employees and retirees donate to their local relief efforts, the Alliant Energy Foundation will match their gifts up to $3,500 this year.

