AirChoiceOne seeing cancellations, still running daily flights in Mason City

The Mason City Airport terminal remains open and both Air Choice One and Jefferson Bus Lines are still operating.

But it isn't without an impact.

"Currently for Mason City we are at 30 cancellations and numbers continue to rise," said Air Choice One spokesperson Seannon Nichols. The airline had 8,100 passenger boardings in 2019 or roughly 22 a day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nichols said via email that the airline is offering a one-time modification of travel dates or a credit to be used on a future flight for all cancellations.

Jefferson Bus Lines officials did not immediately return a call for comment, but according to a release on its website, no travel alerts have been issued for the Mason City Airport location as of Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation through the American Bus Association, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and local health authorities as the situation evolves," according to a statement on the bus line's website. "Jefferson Lines has not cancelled or suspended any routes due to the current situation. Of course, should this change we will quickly announce any adjustments to our operations so you can maintain confidence in your travel with us."